Lexington reports another record increase in COVID-19 cases

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 451 new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, December 9.

That’s now the city’s highest single-day increase in cases.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The report also includes three new deaths.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County since the beginning of the pandemic to 19,915. The death toll is at 140.

There have been 2,512 new cases and 7 deaths through the first 9 days of December.

The health department says hospitalizations from COVID-19 are also continuing to increase, with more than 100 Lexington cases currently hospitalized. They say that’s more than three times the hospitalizations than in the summer. In total, 1,066 Lexington residents have been hospitalized from COVID-19 during the outbreak.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 281 cases, Nov. 28
  • 274 cases, Nov. 21
  • 265 cases, Nov. 14

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 78.4 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The state’s total number of cases is 209,136. The death toll is 2,118 and the state’s positivity rate is 9.23 percent.

