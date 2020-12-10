Lexington reports record COVID case increase while state sees declining positivity rate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the state’s sixth straight day with a declining positivity rate. He says we’re seeing positive trends statewide, but the numbers in Lexington tell a different story.

The health department announced 451 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday. That sets a single-day record.

Spokesperson Kevin Hall told us they anticipated a spike in the weeks following Thanksgiving. He said they hope that high case number is more of a blip than a trend, but they are concerned the numbers will stay that high as we approach Christmas.

He told us contact-tracing now focuses on letting people know they test positive so they can avoid people, as opposed to trying to figure out where they got it.

Last week, the chief medical officer at Baptist Health told us the majority of the COVID-19 patients they see don’t know where they were exposed.

With restaurants set to reopen indoor dining on Monday, Hall said the best thing people could do to support them, was trying to follow those guidelines.

“When you go to a business and you’re not wearing your mask, you’re not being physically distance from others, you are ultimately hurting them because that is what’s leading to an increase in cases, which causes more shutdowns and restrictions to be put in place,” Hall said. “So, you were doing a favor to these business owners by wearing a mask and following the guidelines. It lets them know that ‘I’m here to support you, short term and long term.

He said another reason metro areas like Lexington and Louisville might be seeing increases while the rest of the state is starting to plateau, is because so many people travel here, for shopping, and work, so there’s a greater chance of exposure.

