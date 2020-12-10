Advertisement

Lexington’s mobile COVID-19 testing program returns to Consolidated Baptist

By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program is returning to Consolidated Baptist Church.

“Our community is thankful for partners, such as Consolidated Baptist, who continue to step-up and provide support for our Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program,” Mayor Gorton said. “The program has been a great success, and with these partners, we plan to continue testing as long as we can.”

As of December 10, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 19,915 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lexington, and 140 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

The mobile testing program provides public testing at no cost to the individual. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options. Results are generally available in 48-72 hours.

The mayor’s office says over 18,000 tests have been administered in 71 testing days since starting the mobile testing program in late June.

Mobile testing will be in service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 10-12 at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road.

There are also additional free public testing locations across Lexington.

