No. 9 Kentucky women beat Marshall 79-45 to improve to 5-0

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) - Blair Green scored a career-high 17 points to help No. 9 Kentucky beat Marshall 79-45 on Wednesday night to improve to 5-0 The Wildcats have won 15 of 17 meetings between the two teams, going 10-0 in Lexington. Rhyne Howard and Dre’Una Edwards each added 13 points, and Olivia Owens had 10. Alexis Johnson led Marshall with 16 points.