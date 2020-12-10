Normalcy, community: Two reasons people still want to eat out during a pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic versus restaurants. It has been a constant clash since the outbreak.

Restaurants have had to deal with several changes to occupancy limits during the pandemic, at times, such as Gov. Beshear’s current mandate, all the way down to zero.

Many health officials see restaurants as a major reason for the rise in COVID-19 cases.

All that being said, we asked the question: why do people still want to eat out during a pandemic?

Janet Patton has been reporting on restaurants for the Lexington Herald-Leader for 10 years. She says Lexingtonians want some sense of normalcy, so, if they can’t eat in, they’ll adjust.

“A lot of people are really focused on trying to get take out,” Patton said.

According to a national study, drive-thru restaurants during the outbreak have seen a boom in business, while the traditional sit-in dining has seen its ups and downs.

Brie Lowry Cox is one of the managers at Corto Lima. We caught up with her on the first day of the latest government-mandated zero indoor occupancy.

She echoes what Janet Patton says, people yearn to go back to their routine.

”People want to feel some sort of normalcy and community,” Lowry Cox said. “The way our servers make you feel when you walk in the dining room the way that margarita taste after a really hard day.”

Just ask some of these dedicated customers.

“I think part of it people are getting a bit lax with the rules, been locked up too long,” Drew Templeton said. “It’s that need to be social.

“Part of it is a desire for socialization, and part of it is being told what they can and can’t do,” Chris Boggs said.

Another reason people continue to want to eat out is support. Patton feels patrons have a sense of obligation o their favorite restaurant.

“A lot of investment in keeping the businesses alive,” Patton said.

Lexington is a city with a thousand different places to eat, with its people and restaurant owners hungry for the good ole’ days.

“It’s something they want to keep as part of our Lexington culture, great restaurants,” Patton said. “It’s part of what makes Lexington great to live in.

Restaurants are counting down to Monday when they’ll be allowed to reopen indoor dining at 50 percent capacity.

