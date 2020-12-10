Advertisement

SEC on ABC: ESPN to be exclusive TV home, starting 2024

CBS has been airing the league’s Saturday afternoon centerpiece game and football championship since 1996
SEC to use December 19 for rescheduled games.
SEC to use December 19 for rescheduled games.(Dale Zanine | Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -The Southeastern Conference’s signature mid-afternoon Saturday game will move from CBS to ABC starting in 2024. It is part of a new 10-year contract with ESPN and the powerhouse football league. The deal makes ESPN the exclusive media rights holder of SEC football and men’s basketball. It ends the SEC’s relationship with CBS after three decades. CBS has been airing the league’s Saturday afternoon centerpiece game and football championship since 1996. The SEC championship game will also air on ABC.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers
How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Rescue turns to recovery with 2 workers still missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,481 new COVID-19 cases; sixth straight day with declining positivity rate

Latest News

KHSAA logo
KHSAA votes to keep current format for winter sports
The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has set a new start date for high school winter...
KHSAA votes to keep start date for basketball; changes window for Sweet 16
Julius Dixon came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Morehead State
Dixon lifts Morehead State past Transylvania 77-55
Blair Green scored a career-high 17 points
No. 9 Kentucky women beat Marshall 79-45 to improve to 5-0