Still Serving: Versailles Brewing Company, Bad Wolf Burgers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As this pandemic rolls on, it’s important now more than ever to support your favorite local restaurants. From talking to owners and managers, they are in dire need of your business.

If you are able, order takeout from places like Versailles Brewing Company. They are open for delivery, carry out and curbside pick up. Give them a call at 859-256-0169 or check out their website vbctaproom.com.

They have a fantastic menu that includes platters of chicken tenders, sweet tea chicken, wings, pulled pork, potato skins and much more. And of course, this place is a brewery, so make sure you get a growler fill with our order as well. Hard to beat a delicious craft beer with your hot meal.

Our next stop is Bad Wolf Burgers on Foreman Avenue in Lexington. They have a great burger box special where you get any of their 6 oz specialty burgers and fries for $10.

Their burger list includes a mushroom and swizz, a black and blue, the pineapple and the Cajun burger with pepper jack and Creole aioli. They also have the big dipper, a sandwich with horseradish and grilled onions. Give them a call at 859-286-9889.

As always, if you have a restaurant that you want us to feature, email us at stillserving@wkyt.com.

