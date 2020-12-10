Advertisement

KHSAA votes to keep start date for basketball; changes window for Sweet 16

The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has set a new start date for high school winter...
The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has set a new start date for high school winter sports.(KHSAA)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT/WYMT) - The KHSAA Board of Control decided on Thursday to keep the start of the high school basketball season the same while pushing back the Sweet Sixteen window.

The board voted, 12-5 to keep the same start dates for practice and competition.

Practice can start for schools on Monday, December 14 with competition starting on Monday, January 4, 2021.

For the Sweet 16 state tournaments, the board voted to push back the Sweet Sixteen window to March 29-April 8. The board first voted against moving the tournaments to April 24-May 9.

The vote was 9-8.

The original dates for the Sweet 16 were March 3 and March 10 for the boys and girls tournaments, respectively.

The board moved did not vote on other winter sports during the meeting, including wrestling, swimming and bowling.

Copyright 2020 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers
How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Rescue turns to recovery with 2 workers still missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,481 new COVID-19 cases; sixth straight day with declining positivity rate

Latest News

KHSAA logo
KHSAA votes to keep current format for winter sports
Julius Dixon came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Morehead State
Dixon lifts Morehead State past Transylvania 77-55
Blair Green scored a career-high 17 points
No. 9 Kentucky women beat Marshall 79-45 to improve to 5-0
Coach John Schlarman with Luke Fortner, Landon Young and Drake Jackson.
John Schlarman named Broyles Award nominee