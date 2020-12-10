WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor says restaurants and bars will return to indoor dining on Monday at 50 percent capacity. Gyms can also resume at 50 percent. The governor’s mask mandate is still in effect.

Gov. Beshear reported 4,324 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 213,450 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.13 percent positivity rate, marking the seventh straight day it has declined.

There were 28 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 2,146.

As of Thursday, 1,756 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 442 are in the ICU, and 231 are on ventilators. At least 30,605 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear hopes state can vaccinate long term workers in 2 months. (By March)

1st Moderna shipment will go directly to frontline workers and EMS. — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) December 10, 2020

