Watch the progress: Timelapse of Brent Spence Bridge repairs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of thousands of people use it each day to cross the Ohio River.

No one is more aware of that than Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials and the workers who are trying feverishly to repair the bridge following the Nov. 11 fiery truck collision that shut it down.

[ Before and after: Fire and Brent Spence Bridge Damage (video) ]

The KYTC recently tweeted a timelapse video of the repairs to tout the progress that has been made.

We may be biased but this could be the coolest video you see all day! Watch the incredible progress made in under 2 weeks as crews work hard to restore a safe and sound Brent Spence Bridge before the holidays. More progress to come! pic.twitter.com/xDRtqFRmlO — KYTC (@KYTC) December 9, 2020

It’s pretty amazing when you see all that’s been accomplished in under two weeks.

At last update, Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said they are on track to reopen the bridge by Dec. 23.

