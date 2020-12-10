Advertisement

Watch the progress: Timelapse of Brent Spence Bridge repairs

It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of...
It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of thousands of people use it each day to cross the Ohio River.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of thousands of people use it each day to cross the Ohio River.

No one is more aware of that than Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials and the workers who are trying feverishly to repair the bridge following the Nov. 11 fiery truck collision that shut it down.

Before and after: Fire and Brent Spence Bridge Damage (video) ]

The KYTC recently tweeted a timelapse video of the repairs to tout the progress that has been made.

It’s pretty amazing when you see all that’s been accomplished in under two weeks.

At last update, Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said they are on track to reopen the bridge by Dec. 23.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers
How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Rescue turns to recovery with 2 workers still missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,481 new COVID-19 cases; sixth straight day with declining positivity rate

Latest News

As we look ahead to colder temperatures, the Hope Center in Lexington has restarted its street...
Hope Center restarts street outreach team as cold temps settle in
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Restaurants have dealt with changing occupancy limits during the pandemic because many health...
Normalcy, community: Two reasons people still want to eat out during a pandemic
After another mild day Friday, big changes are on the move for the weekend
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another mild day before changes move in