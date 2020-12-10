Advertisement

WKYT Fact Check | Concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine

Questions and concerns are still in the air about a vaccine which was developed and tested in...
Questions and concerns are still in the air about a vaccine which was developed and tested in less than a year.(Gray Media)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Questions and concerns are still in the air about a vaccine which was developed and tested in less than a year. Lexington’s Dr. Ryan Stanton says even though the coronavirus is new, the Pfizer vaccine isn’t.

“This particular vaccine was one that was actually being created for another version of coronavirus a few years ago that never got finished completely because the cases didn’t pick up to the point that made it feasible to complete the vaccine,” Dr. Stanton said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights that the vaccine will not give you COVID-19, because it doesn’t use the live virus that causes it. Studies have shown that it can cause symptoms like a fever or headache as the immune system adjusts. The Pfizer vaccine showed about 90 to 95 percent effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 in clinical trials.

“But that five to ten percent that can get it were very mild cases,” Dr. Stanton said.

The CDC says experts don’t know what percentage of people would need to get vaccinated, but they do know herd immunity can’t be achieved through natural spreading of the virus. And even if you’ve had COVID-19, you’ll still need the vaccine.

“Because what we’re seeing, especially with minor cases or the asymptomatic COVID positives, is they are building a long lasting immune response. So in my case, which was a relatively mild case of COVID, I may be protected for three to six months,” Dr. Stanton said.

Even though the vaccine is ready, Dr. Stanton warns we’re still several months away from widespread availability. The first injections will go to long-term care facilities and healthcare workers. That’s why he’s encouraging people to not be scared of the vaccine.

“If 96 to 98 percent of physicians are behind it, you can get behind it too,” Dr. Stanton said.

Pfizer is still studying how long the vaccine will be effective, so it’s not clear if this will be an annual injection.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers
How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Rescue turns to recovery with 2 workers still missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,481 new COVID-19 cases; sixth straight day with declining positivity rate

Latest News

The payment-free vehicle was donated by Wells Fargo, Don Franklin Auto Group and the Military...
Lexington businesses donate new SUV to Purple Heart recipient
It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of...
Watch the progress: Timelapse of Brent Spence Bridge repairs
As we look ahead to colder temperatures, the Hope Center in Lexington has restarted its street...
Hope Center restarts street outreach team as cold temps settle in
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports record number of daily cases; 7th straight day positivity rate has declined