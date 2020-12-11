Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Big changes ahead for the weekend

It's a one-two punch this weekend with gusty showers on Saturday followed by wintry weather...
By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying very mild days with temperatures well above our average, we now face some significant changes coming in for the weekend ahead, including rain and snow chances.

Clouds will continue to increase through this evening and tonight ahead of our next system slowly approaching from the west. Temperatures through the evening will cool into the 50s and only end up in the lower 50s and upper 40s by later tonight as well. While we stay on the dry side through this evening and tonight, winds will pick up more with gusts of 15-20mph likely.

By Saturday morning, showers will continue to increase throughout the morning hours and hang around before slightly tapering off by the afternoon. It isn’t expected to be a complete washout of a day, but we will still see heavy batches of rain at times. Winds will also remain gusty all day long with sustained winds of 10-20mph and gusts of 30+mph likely from the west-southwest. It’s also because of these strong winds that temperatures will stay relatively mild throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s, but those temperatures start to tumble down by late Saturday night.

Winter’s chill will filter back into our region throughout the day Sunday and stay cold through the rest of next week as well, with highs barely breaking out of the mid to upper 30s most days. By Sunday night and Monday, we’re also facing another winter weather maker. It’s still too early to call for totals, but it appears the best chances of snow will remain south of I-64 and primarily in southeastern Kentucky. After that system, we’ll then watch the middle of next week for another potential winter weather maker, but let’s take it one system at a time for now.

