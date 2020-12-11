Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh says he will step down next summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of Lexington’s top health officials says he will step down from his position next summer.

Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh made the announcement Friday morning.

“I’m hopeful that by the summer of 2021, we as a community will be in a much better place in terms of the pandemic,” he said. “Let’s all continue to work together to help make that a reality. The COVID-19 vaccines that are on the horizon have the potential to be a game-changer by bringing us protection against the virus.”

He has been with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department since June 2016.

The Fayette County Board of Health will now begin looking at candidates to replace Dr. Humbaugh.

