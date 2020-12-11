Crews respond to large fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a large fire in Lexington Friday afternoon.

It happened at a home in the 2000 block of Savannah Lane in the Beaumont Centre neighborhood.

Battalion Chief Ward tells us the fire is out, but no one is able to get inside due to the extensive damage. He says two dogs were inside and likely did not survive.

No other details are available right now, but we have a crew at the scene and we’ll keep you updated.

The Lexington Fire Department and the Lexington Police Department are currently responding to a home engulfed in flames on Savannah Lane. The block is currently closed off. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/N5wgGxM4q9 — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) December 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.