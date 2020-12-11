Advertisement

Crews respond to large fire in Lexington

Fire in the 2000 block of Savannah Lane in the Beaumont Centre neighborhood.
Fire in the 2000 block of Savannah Lane in the Beaumont Centre neighborhood.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a large fire in Lexington Friday afternoon.

It happened at a home in the 2000 block of Savannah Lane in the Beaumont Centre neighborhood.

Battalion Chief Ward tells us the fire is out, but no one is able to get inside due to the extensive damage. He says two dogs were inside and likely did not survive.

No other details are available right now, but we have a crew at the scene and we’ll keep you updated.

