Students hold socially distanced candlelight vigil to remember Superintendent Manny Caulk
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One week after his death, Fayette County students and their families gathered to remember their ‘partner’ in education, Superintendent Manny Caulk.
Caulk led the district since 2015.
Friday evening, students organized sentimental messages, music and a final farewell to the leader. They distanced themselves outside the old district office, laying down flowers and writing messages for Caulk.
A student told us the gathering is significant because it’s the first time in months that many peers are meeting in one place.
Saturday morning, there is a drive-thru visitation open to the public.
