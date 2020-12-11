Advertisement

Students hold socially distanced candlelight vigil to remember Superintendent Manny Caulk

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One week after his death, Fayette County students and their families gathered to remember their ‘partner’ in education, Superintendent Manny Caulk.

Caulk led the district since 2015.

Friday evening, students organized sentimental messages, music and a final farewell to the leader. They distanced themselves outside the old district office, laying down flowers and writing messages for Caulk.

A student told us the gathering is significant because it’s the first time in months that many peers are meeting in one place.

Saturday morning, there is a drive-thru visitation open to the public.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports record number of daily cases; gives update on vaccine timeline
A pickup hit a UPS truck head-on.
Driver dies after fiery head-on crash near Fayette County line
Fire in the 2000 block of Savannah Lane in the Beaumont Centre neighborhood.
Crews respond to fire in Lexington, arrive to find home engulfed in flames
One of the children is in serious condition.
2 killed, 2 children hospitalized in crash on I-75 in northern Kentucky

Latest News

Taking a closer look at post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,691 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate decreases for eighth straight day
Rev. Donte Jackson says black faith leaders are focused on learning as much as they can about...
Black faith leaders educating community about COVID-19 vaccine
It's a one-two punch this weekend with gusty showers on Saturday followed by wintry weather...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Big changes ahead for the weekend