Students hold socially distanced candlelight vigil to remember Superintendent Manny Caulk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One week after his death, Fayette County students and their families gathered to remember their ‘partner’ in education, Superintendent Manny Caulk.

Caulk led the district since 2015.

Friday evening, students organized sentimental messages, music and a final farewell to the leader. They distanced themselves outside the old district office, laying down flowers and writing messages for Caulk.

A Memorial for Manny:

Starting at 5:30, students are leading a candlelight vigil for Manny Caulk. The Fayette Co. Schools superintendent died last Friday. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/fAHewBkj6v — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) December 11, 2020

A student told us the gathering is significant because it’s the first time in months that many peers are meeting in one place.

Saturday morning, there is a drive-thru visitation open to the public.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.