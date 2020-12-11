Fiery head-on crash shuts down Leestown Road near Fayette County line

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are on the scene of fiery crash on Leestown Road in Scott County near the Fayette County line.

Officers said a pickup hit a UPS truck head-on around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The impact threw the pickup driver into the bed of his truck. He was able to escape before the fire destroyed the truck.

Crews rushed the driver to the hospital. His current condition is unclear.

Police expect to have Leestown Road blocked at South Yarnallton Road in Lexington until later Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.