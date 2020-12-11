Advertisement

Fiery head-on crash shuts down Leestown Road near Fayette County line

A pickup hit a UPS truck head-on.
A pickup hit a UPS truck head-on.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are on the scene of fiery crash on Leestown Road in Scott County near the Fayette County line.

Officers said a pickup hit a UPS truck head-on around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The impact threw the pickup driver into the bed of his truck. He was able to escape before the fire destroyed the truck.

Crews rushed the driver to the hospital. His current condition is unclear.

Police expect to have Leestown Road blocked at South Yarnallton Road in Lexington until later Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports record number of daily cases; gives update on vaccine timeline
One of the children is in serious condition.
2 killed, 2 children hospitalized in crash on I-75 in northern Kentucky
A search party is planned for Friday morning to focus on the area around CCC Trail near...
Search parties continue for missing woman in Rowan County
State leaders are keeping a close eye on hospital capacities across the state.
Interactive | A look at hospital capacity in Kentucky

Latest News

This next system will bring in the wind, rain, and colder temperatures.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A weekend front brings winter back
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another run at 60 degrees followed by a blast of cold
Jamie Fitzgerald’s friends, family, and neighbors gathered at the Catlettsburg baseball fields...
Community gathers to pray for man still missing after building collapse
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health...
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Dept.