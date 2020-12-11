Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 3,691 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate decreases for eighth straight day

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

“These numbers are still high and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope this gives everyone the courage and grit to keep going, to keep doing what we know is right, things like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, because we know they are working.”

Gov. Beshear reported 3,691 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 217,120 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.86 percent positivity rate.

Friday marks the eighth straight day the state’s positivity rate has decreased.

There were 22 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 2,168.

The deaths reported Friday include three women, ages 57, 62 and 80, and four men, ages 57, 66, 77 and 88, from Adair County; two men, ages 69 and 99, from Casey County; two women, ages 86 and 92, and two men, ages 80 and 81, from Clinton County; a 60-year-old woman from Cumberland County; a 63-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 85-year-old woman from Jefferson County; two men, ages 75 and 88, from Pulaski County; two men, ages 51 and 82, from Russell County; and an 81-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man from Wayne County.

As of Friday, 1,717 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 432 are in the ICU, and 253 are on ventilators. At least 31,087 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

