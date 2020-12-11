Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another run at 60 degrees followed by a blast of cold

A weekend front brings winter back
A weekend front brings winter back(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many of you reached the low and mid-60s on Thursday. I think we will do it again today!

These milder temperatures are showing up and flexing a little muscle. For those of you that hate winter, this is exactly what the doctor ordered. It is just a quick blip in December. It will disappear in a hurry.

A cold front will steal our sunshine on Saturday. Gusty winds, rain, and even snow will all be possible. This front will sweep across Kentucky on Saturday. It doesn’t look like a big rainmaker, but it will have some gusty showers with it.

It looks like our second low will develop and head right toward us on Sunday night/Monday morning. This is when cold air is added to the equation. We could see some snow flying through the sky on Monday. The best chance of that happening is in eastern Kentucky.

One of the interesting things about this pattern is that others will keep following it after we get this system through the area. This will ultimately keep the pattern active. We are also watching a mid-week weather maker that has plenty of potential.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports record number of daily cases; gives update on vaccine timeline
One of the children is in serious condition.
2 killed, 2 children hospitalized in crash on I-75 in northern Kentucky
A search party is planned for Friday morning to focus on the area around CCC Trail near...
Search parties continue for missing woman in Rowan County
State leaders are keeping a close eye on hospital capacities across the state.
Interactive | A look at hospital capacity in Kentucky

Latest News

This next system will bring in the wind, rain, and colder temperatures.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
After another mild day Friday, big changes are on the move for the weekend
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another mild day before changes move in
A cold front will blast through the region on Saturday. It will bring wind, rain and colder...
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Our milder run begins today
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A solid run at 60 degrees