Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another run at 60 degrees followed by a blast of cold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many of you reached the low and mid-60s on Thursday. I think we will do it again today!

These milder temperatures are showing up and flexing a little muscle. For those of you that hate winter, this is exactly what the doctor ordered. It is just a quick blip in December. It will disappear in a hurry.

A cold front will steal our sunshine on Saturday. Gusty winds, rain, and even snow will all be possible. This front will sweep across Kentucky on Saturday. It doesn’t look like a big rainmaker, but it will have some gusty showers with it.

It looks like our second low will develop and head right toward us on Sunday night/Monday morning. This is when cold air is added to the equation. We could see some snow flying through the sky on Monday. The best chance of that happening is in eastern Kentucky.

One of the interesting things about this pattern is that others will keep following it after we get this system through the area. This will ultimately keep the pattern active. We are also watching a mid-week weather maker that has plenty of potential.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

