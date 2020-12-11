Advertisement

Kentucky fire chief dies following COVID, cancer battles

Zoneton Fire District Chief Rob Orkies died Friday after he battled both cancer and COVID-19.
Zoneton Fire District Chief Rob Orkies died Friday after he battled both cancer and COVID-19.
By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Zoneton Fire District Chief Rob Orkies died Friday after he battled both cancer and COVID-19.

A district spokesman alerted media to the sad news at about 2 p.m. Friday with the following statement:

It is with deepest sympathy and regret that we announce the death of Chief Robert Orkies.

Chief Orkies succumbed to his fight with cancer and COVID-19 on December 11, 2020

Chief Orkies was in the fire service for more than 36 years and joined the Zoneton Fire District in 1994 after serving with the Okolona Fire Department. He was respected by all who knew him. All of us are deeply saddened by his death. Our condolences and prayers go out to his family and friends.

This is a difficult time for the entire Fire Department, and we will need to come together to get through it. All of us know when we choose firefighting as a path that this type of occurrence is possible. But that does not make it any less tragic or any less difficult to bear once it actually happens.

Effective immediately our flags will fly at half-mast until sundown on the day of internment and we will release additional information as plans are made.

We are setting up a procession to escort Chief Orkies from Suburban Hospital to schoppenhurst funeral home in brooks Ky.

