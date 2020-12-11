Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives set to officially cast votes on Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday, December 14, at noon is when Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives will meet and cast the official ballots for President of the United States, but like everything else, this year it will be different.

Normally, the electors will meet in the Kentucky Supreme Court, but this year they will meet in the state senate chamber for more social distancing.

Public attendance is limited. The event will be streamed.

We just completed rehearsal for Kentucky's meeting of the Electoral College, which I will host. As a lifelong student of and admirer of our constitutional system, I take special pleasure and honor in this. pic.twitter.com/ko0f5pzu4N — KY SOS Michael Adams (@KYSecState) December 10, 2020

Since President Trump won Kentucky, the Republican Party will select the eight electors.

We asked the Secretary of State Michael Adams if those eight electoral votes have any impact on the lawsuits President Trump’s lawyers have filed disputing the election.

“There’s been no dispute that Kentucky had a successful and clean election, so there’s no dispute as to who carried the state for various races. There’s no recounts, anything of that sort with our election,” Sec. Adams said. “So, now we’re gonna take the final steps which is to report those votes to Congress.”

Secretary of State Adams will receive those eight electoral votes, sign off on them and send them to Congress and, on January 6, Congress will announce the votes.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.