Lincoln County surveys parents about potential return to in-person learning

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Plans are being made for the second half of what’s been a very unusual school year.

Next week, Governor Andy Beshear could reveal some guidance for a possible return to in-person instruction after the first of the year.

In Lincoln County, school leaders are surveying parents to see what they would like to see happen.

Lincoln County has only had two weeks of in-person instruction the entire first half of the school year, and when students return after the holiday break, it’s possible there could be a return to some form of in-person learning.

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the county, but Lincoln County High School Principal Mike Godbey says most parents he’s spoken with want their kids back in school.

“The parents we have surveyed so far are ready for their kids to come back,” Godbey said. “The kids I have spoken to personally, they are ready to come back. Ready to get back in the building. I think folks are really itching to get back to some kind of normalcy, whatever that will be.”

Lincoln Co. High School principal says parents are being surveyed to see what they want to take place in second half of school year, as far as in person or virtual, says most parents tell him they want their kids back in the classroom. More at 1230 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/BDZIoEkGi9 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) December 11, 2020

In that survey, parents will be asked if they want in-person, if COVID restrictions allow, virtual logging into classes each day, or limited availability by Edgenuity, which is the online learning program.

Despite children learning at home, all the teachers are working at the high school, many times, all by themselves in their classrooms.

