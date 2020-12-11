Advertisement

Man arrested in deadly Johnson County Shooting

64-year-old John D. Trimble was arrested in connection with a shooting in Johnson County...
64-year-old John D. Trimble was arrested in connection with a shooting in Johnson County Thursday afternoon.(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 12/10/20 8:30 p.m.:

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting that left one person dead Thursday in Johnson County.

Deputies arrested 64-year-old John D. Trimble of Staffordsville and charged him with murder.

Trimble was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Original Story 12/10/20 6 p.m.:

Police say one person is dead after a shooting in the Little Mud Lick community of Johnson County Thursday.

Sheriff Doug Saylor says his office is processing the scene.

We currently have a reporter at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers
How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Rescue turns to recovery with 2 workers still missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,481 new COVID-19 cases; sixth straight day with declining positivity rate

Latest News

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Brandi Peacher with the Town Branch Commons Project
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Brandi Peacher with the Town Branch Commons Project
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett
The coroner identified the victim as Jordan Ledford.
Couple asks for driver involved in deadly Madison Co. crash to come forward
Questions and concerns are still in the air about a vaccine which was developed and tested in...
WKYT Fact Check | Concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine