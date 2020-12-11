Man arrested in deadly Johnson County Shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 12/10/20 8:30 p.m.:

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting that left one person dead Thursday in Johnson County.

Deputies arrested 64-year-old John D. Trimble of Staffordsville and charged him with murder.

Trimble was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Original Story 12/10/20 6 p.m.:

Police say one person is dead after a shooting in the Little Mud Lick community of Johnson County Thursday.

Sheriff Doug Saylor says his office is processing the scene.

We currently have a reporter at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.