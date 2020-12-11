Man arrested in deadly Johnson County Shooting
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 12/10/20 8:30 p.m.:
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting that left one person dead Thursday in Johnson County.
Deputies arrested 64-year-old John D. Trimble of Staffordsville and charged him with murder.
Trimble was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
Original Story 12/10/20 6 p.m.:
Police say one person is dead after a shooting in the Little Mud Lick community of Johnson County Thursday.
Sheriff Doug Saylor says his office is processing the scene.
We currently have a reporter at the scene.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.