Still Serving: Ranada’s Kitchen

By Andrea Walker
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The past few weeks have been difficult for Kentucky’s restaurant industry.

Starting Monday, they’ll be able to reopen indoor dining to 50-percent capacity, but that doesn’t mean their struggle is over.

No one could have predicted the impact COVID-19 would have on our lives, including small business owners opening new restaurants amid a slew of pandemic restrictions.

Starting next month, the corner of Woodland Avenue and High Street in Lexington will be the new home of Ranada’s Kitchen.

The owner, well-known Lexington chef Ranada Riley, thinks the ripple effects of the pandemic will lead to permanent changes to the restaurant industry and she’s setting up her new space accordingly.

Starting next month, the corner of Woodland Avenue and High Street in Lexington will be the new home of Ranada’s Kitchen.(WKYT)

“There’s a side of the building that’s going to strictly be for curbside pickup, family meals and it comes right off the kitchen, so there’s no need for extra traffic inside,” Riley said.

Learning to adapt hasn’t been easy, but she knows it will be worth it.

“If you’re doing what you love, you never really work a day in your life, but this is work,” Riley said. “It’ll change the way that we design our menus and the way that we take care of our customers.”

Ranada’s Kitchen is currently offering curbside and delivery. For updated hours and services be sure to follow Ranada’s Kitchen on social media.

You can find an updated list of area restaurants that are Still Serving here.

