Taking a closer look at post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky

By Garrett Wymer
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, we talked about seeing those post-holiday bumps in cases. Now that’s been two weeks since Thanksgiving, we’re getting a better idea of how things stand after the holiday.

Two weeks out from Thanksgiving, we certainly do have a sizable bump in new cases. Going back to Memorial Day, a roughly 30% increase in the two weeks after.

That’s up to a 33% jump after July 4th, which is the biggest post-holiday increase percentage-wise. But, only about 5,500 cases. After Labor Day, there was a 16% jump two weeks later.

Then 27% in the two weeks after Halloween. A pretty sizable number of cases, too-- 38,000 in those two weeks.

And now, two weeks after Thanksgiving, there’s an increase of more than a quarter. It has also been the biggest jump by sheer numbers, with more than 43,000 cases.

There are certain spots all across the Commonwealth where there have been increases. But there’s some clusters in the central part and the northern part of Kentucky. Of the counties with the biggest increases since Thanksgiving, in our coverage area, Lincoln County has the second-highest jump, which is 60%. Boyle County, with 51%, is also on that list, and Pulaski County with 45%.

Lee County has had nine percent since Thanksgiving, Jackson County just above that with 11%.

The big picture state-wide is we’ve seen that post-holiday increase pretty much on par with the other holidays.

Check out this infographic with all of the numbers:

