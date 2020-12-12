Advertisement

207 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 207 new COVID-19 cases for Friday, December 11.

Two new deaths were reported.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County to 20,386. The death toll is at 143.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The health department said hospitalizations from COVID-19 are also continuing to increase. As of Thursday’s report, more than 100 Lexington cases are currently hospitalized. They said that’s more than three times the hospitalizations than in the summer. In total, 1,066 Lexington residents have been hospitalized from COVID-19 during the outbreak.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 281 cases, Nov. 28
  • 274 cases, Nov. 21
  • 265 cases, Nov. 14

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 78.4 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Kentucky’s total case count currently sits at 217,120. The state’s positivity rate is below nine percent, now at 8.86 percent. 2,168 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

