A honoring and remembering for Superintendent Manny Caulk

The details for the ceremonies for the later superintendent.
Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk
Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church Bracktown Saturday, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to family members only.

The service will be livestreamed and available for the public to watch at the following links: Vimeo, YouTube, or Facebook.

A slideshow will be begin at 12:30 p.m. on the live feed. Flowers, wreaths, and sprays are encouraged and should be delivered to the church before the drive thru visitation begins.

The drive-thru will be at the church as well.

For the safety of those participating, it is recommended that participants not carpool with anyone outside of their household.  

There will no opportunity to stop or get out of your vehicle.

Student representatives from FCPS high schools will serve as honorary pallbearers during the event.

Cars should begin lining up near the entrance to Masterson Station Park near the intersection of Leestown Road and Ruffian Way.

Participants should follow the directional signage and directions of officers from the Lexington Police and FCPS Police departments.

