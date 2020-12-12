Ashland beats Belfry 10-3 to advance to 3A title game

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - Ashland beat Belfry 10-3 Friday night to advance to the 3A state championship game.

The Tomcats (10-0) will face Elizabethtown December 19 at 11:00am at Kroger Field. The Panthers beat Christian Academy of Louisville 39-20 in the other state semifinal.

The Ashland football team is 10-0 and the basketball team was 30-0 before the season ended due to COVID-19.

