Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found

A search party is planned for Friday morning to focus on the area around CCC Trail near Clayton's home.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found. She had been missing since Thanksgiving morning.

Lead Detective Donnie Hall says Clayton’s body was found by volunteers in a search party around 3 p.m. Friday.

Det. Hall says she was found in the search perimeter within a mile and a half of her home.

Investigators still don’t know the cause of her death. It’s possible we find that out tomorrow after an autopsy.

Right now, no charges have been filed.

