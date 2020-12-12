Boyle Co. returns to 4A state title game

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. used its power running game to advance to the 4A state championship game, knocking out Hopkinsville, 55-0.

Will McDaniel carried for touchdown runs of 6, 14 and 38-yards in the first quarter alone. Boyle Co. led it 33-0 at the half.

Boyle Co. (10-0) will face Franklin Co. (9-1) in the 4A state title game on Friday at 7 pm. The Rebels are making their third appearance in the last four seasons.

Franklin Co. is making its first-ever appearance in the championship game. The Flyers knocked off Johnson Central, 20-12.

