Advertisement

Boyle Co. returns to 4A state title game

Hammers Hopkinsville, 55-0
Boyle Co. whips Hoptown, 55-0
Boyle Co. whips Hoptown, 55-0(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. used its power running game to advance to the 4A state championship game, knocking out Hopkinsville, 55-0.

Will McDaniel carried for touchdown runs of 6, 14 and 38-yards in the first quarter alone. Boyle Co. led it 33-0 at the half.

Boyle Co. (10-0) will face Franklin Co. (9-1) in the 4A state title game on Friday at 7 pm. The Rebels are making their third appearance in the last four seasons.

Franklin Co. is making its first-ever appearance in the championship game. The Flyers knocked off Johnson Central, 20-12.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports record number of daily cases; gives update on vaccine timeline
A pickup hit a UPS truck head-on.
Driver dies after fiery head-on crash near Fayette County line
Fire in the 2000 block of Savannah Lane in the Beaumont Centre neighborhood.
Crews respond to fire in Lexington, arrive to find home engulfed in flames
One of the children is in serious condition.
2 killed, 2 children hospitalized in crash on I-75 in northern Kentucky

Latest News

Dunbar loses to Male.
Male pounds Dunbar 49-6 in 6A state semifinals
Franklin Co. beats Johnson Central 20-12.
Franklin Co. takes down defending state champ Johnson Central
LCA advances to the 2A state title game.
LCA mauls Murray 48-13, advances to 2A state title game
Johni Broome had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Morehead State easily beat Transylvania 81-55
Broome carries Morehead State over Transylvania 81-55