Advertisement

“Cheer” star indicted on new child sex solicitation charges

The new seven-count indictment that was made public on Friday was not unexpected.
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red...
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday, Sept. 17 on child pornography charges.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher File)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS)- “Cheer” star Jerry Harris, who is already facing a federal child pornography charge, has been indicted on new charges that allege he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teenage boys to send him obscene photographs and videos of themselves.

The new seven-count indictment that was made public on Friday was not unexpected. In the original complaint filed in September, not only did prosecutors allege that Harris admitted to FBI agents that he asked a teenage boy to send him lewd photographs of himself, but also that he requested child pornography from at least 10 to 15 others he knew to be minors on Snapchat.

Harris, 21, has been held in a federal detention facility without bond since he was arrested on child pornography charges in September, and a judge has subsequently suggested that Harris would pose a public danger if released from custody. Harris’ attorneys have not yet spoken about the new charges, but an arraignment was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Attorneys for two of Harris’ alleged victims, teenage brothers who have sued Harris in Texas, praised authorities on Friday and asked that they continue to “locate victims and take action.”

“This was made possible because our clients’ mother initially had the courage to report Harris to the FBI and provided evidentiary proof of the manipulation, sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation that her sons had suffered,” attorneys Morgan Stewart and Sarah Klein said in a statement.

Harris, who was born in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale and raised in nearby Bolingbrook, was the breakout star of the Emmy-winning docuseries that follows a cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

“Cheer” was an instant success when it was released in January, and Harris drew fans for his upbeat attitude and his encouraging “mat talk.” Earlier this year, he interviewed celebrities on the red carpet at the Academy Awards for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports record number of daily cases; gives update on vaccine timeline
A pickup hit a UPS truck head-on.
Driver dies after fiery head-on crash near Fayette County line
Fire in the 2000 block of Savannah Lane in the Beaumont Centre neighborhood.
Crews respond to fire in Lexington, arrive to find home engulfed in flames
One of the children is in serious condition.
2 killed, 2 children hospitalized in crash on I-75 in northern Kentucky

Latest News

Dunbar loses to Male.
Male pounds Dunbar 49-6 in 6A state semifinals
Franklin Co. beats Johnson Central 20-12.
Franklin Co. takes down defending state champ Johnson Central
Boyle Co. whips Hoptown, 55-0
Boyle Co. returns to 4A state title game
LCA advances to the 2A state title game.
LCA mauls Murray 48-13, advances to 2A state title game
After sitting vacant for more than four years, the old St. Catharine College campus has new...
Addiction recovery center takes over old college campus as overdose deaths skyrocket