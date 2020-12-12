Advertisement

Caught on camera: Deputy saves dog running along Minn. highway

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) - A family in Minnesota is grateful for a deputy who saved their dog when he ran into a busy highway.

“He’s a wonderful family dog, he’s loving and wonderful with our kids. He just likes to get out there and run,” Courtney Norgaard said.

The first two years of Strider’s life were spent on a South Dakota reservation, living off the land. He now lives with the Norgaards.

Strider likes to run so much they had to install a coyote device to try and keep him in the yard.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work.

As traffic camera shows, Strider hopped the fence and decided to take a stroll onto a highway on Monday.

He ran for a mile and a half before two good Samaritans tried to stop him and call 911.

“I saw a couple of cars blocking the on ramp to Xerxes and I saw Strider behind the guardrail on the right side,” Minnesota state trooper Eric Fairchild said.

Thankfully Fairchild is a dog lover.

“I walked up with my hand spread out acting like I was going to go up, and pet him, and give him a hug, and call him a good dog,” Fairchild said. “And he just sat down.”

As the video shows, the trooper was able to rescue the runner.

This a first for him he says, as most animals that makes it unto the highway typically don’t make it home alive.

“It’s always hard when you run into these types of calls and unfortunately it doesn’t end positively, so having him reunited with his family just turned out really great,” Fairchild said.

Norgaard thanked Fairchild virtually for rescuing her dog. She also wants to make sure the motorists who stopped to help wrangle Strider know how much she appreciates them.

As for Strider, he hasn’t learned anything from his escapade.

“Oh, zero remorse, he is not sorry at all,” Norgaard said.

He may be soon, since after COVID-19, Strider is starting obedience classes.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
Fire in the 2000 block of Savannah Lane in the Beaumont Centre neighborhood.
Crews respond to fire in Lexington, arrive to find home engulfed in flames
A pickup hit a UPS truck head-on.
Driver dies after fiery head-on crash near Fayette County line
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,691 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate decreases for eighth straight day
It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers

Latest News

Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Wisconsin lawmakers withhold funds to counties for recount
As traffic camera shows, Strider the husky hopped the fence and decided to take a stroll onto a...
Deputy saves dog running along Minn. highway
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
207 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington
Rain moves into the area today and cold air comes right behind it. Also the potential for some...
FastCast Saturday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake times out rain potential for today