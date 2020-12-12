Douglass misses late FG, loses to Owensboro 28-27
Owensboro will face Bowling Green in the 5A state title game.
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 28-27, Frederick Douglass missed a short field goal with under a minute to go and Owensboro beat the Broncos 28-27 to advance to the 5A state title game.
Owensboro will face Bowling Green on December 19 at 3:00 at Kroger Field.
The Red Devils jumped out to a 21-0 lead before the Broncos scored 27 unanswered points. Dane Key, Darius Neal and Dekel Crowdus accounted for the Douglass touchdowns. The Broncos missed an extra point with a 27-21 lead and Owensboro scored the game-winning touchdown to advance.
