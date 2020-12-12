Douglass misses late FG, loses to Owensboro 28-27

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 28-27, Frederick Douglass missed a short field goal with under a minute to go and Owensboro beat the Broncos 28-27 to advance to the 5A state title game.

Douglass field goal no good. Owensboro @SrHighFootball takes over. Red Devils up 28-27. Just a knee left pic.twitter.com/X6HpcjhfDo — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) December 12, 2020

Owensboro will face Bowling Green on December 19 at 3:00 at Kroger Field.

The Red Devils jumped out to a 21-0 lead before the Broncos scored 27 unanswered points. Dane Key, Darius Neal and Dekel Crowdus accounted for the Douglass touchdowns. The Broncos missed an extra point with a 27-21 lead and Owensboro scored the game-winning touchdown to advance.

TOUCHDOWN! @FDouglassFB on @dariusneal2021 27-yard run AND WE’RE TIED 21-21 at 8:10 4Q. Douglass erases 21 point deficit. New ball game pic.twitter.com/13PfJl854x — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) December 12, 2020

TOUCHDOWN! @FDouglassFB on a 2nd and 27 @samuelcornett10 to @CrowdusDekel and Broncos lead 27-21 after missed extra point. 5:00 4Q pic.twitter.com/0cgUoOKsym — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) December 12, 2020

