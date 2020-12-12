FastCast Saturday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake times out rain potential for today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning everyone, we have made it to the weekend!!

A system off near the Illinois/Iowa/Missouri border makes its way off towards the east and bring moisture and warm air from the south hear into Kentucky. Temperatures will be close to about 60 degrees for the main part of your day, but it will be soggy. Rain chances will be increasing throughout the day, but tapering off as we get into late this evening. Gusty winds will be associated with this system and gusts up to 30 mph are possible in some spots.

Following the rain will be a shot of cold air coming from the northwest and bringing temperatures down to about average (45 degrees) for this time of year for your Sunday. Some breaks in the clouds early tomorrow will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day Sunday and our next system comes into play making things interesting. That cold air if the temperatures get low enough with enough moisture could cause some areas (most likely southeastern Kentucky) to see the potential for a wintery mix and even some snow. No major accumulations accounted for, but it could make your morning commute to start the work week a messy one.

The rest of the week staying cold, but more chances for wintery weather possible and we will keep our eyes on that, so check back in here to WKYT.com for more updates!

