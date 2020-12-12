Advertisement

Fayette County says final farewell to late superintendent Manny Caulk during drive-through visitation

"I've always wanted to work in the school system and seeing a black male in as high of a...
"I've always wanted to work in the school system and seeing a black male in as high of a position, it inspires me to be like him," Jackson says.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday teachers, students, and principles said their final goodbyes to late superintendent Manny Caulk during a drive-through visitation. The 49-year-old died unexpectantly last Friday.

“He was always laughing and smiling and stuff. He was just a great person to be around,” says Carter G. Woodson student and honorary pallbearer Anthony Jackson. “I’ve always wanted to work in the school system and seeing a black male in as high of a position, it inspires me to be like him.”

Cars lined up outside First Baptist Church on Bracktown Road.  Vehicle after vehicle making their way through, carrying students, teachers, and principles.

“Manny meant a great deal to me. He was someone who I would say was a servant leader, but also a listening leader,” says Morton Middle School Principle Twanjua Jones.

Jones was previously the principal of Yates Elementary School during a time when the school was deemed at the bottom 5% of all schools in the Commonwealth.

“He told me he was disappointed that I had allowed that to happen and I told him across the table, I said I accept that challenge,” Jones says.

Jones says Caulk’s leadership was vital and helped bring some of the highest growth to students in the state. Now, Jones gives a final farewell.

“Thank you for challenging me to be a better leader, thank you for providing me with the resources necessary to be a better leader, and just thank you for being my partner,” Jones says.

Doctor Marlene Helm stepped in as acting superintendent when Caulk was granted medical leave shortly before his passing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
Fire in the 2000 block of Savannah Lane in the Beaumont Centre neighborhood.
Crews respond to fire in Lexington, arrive to find home engulfed in flames
A pickup hit a UPS truck head-on.
Driver dies after fiery head-on crash near Fayette County line
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,691 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate decreases for eighth straight day
It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers

Latest News

Florida's Johnson collapses during game
Florida’s Johnson collapses during game at Florida State
Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) drives near Kentucky's Devin Askew during the first half of an...
UK falls at home, 64-63 to Notre Dame
Officers said they enjoy the opportunity to reach out to children in the community.
Lexington Police Department Hosts ‘Shop With a Cop’
More than 100 bikes were delivered to children.
More than 100 bicycles donated to children ahead of Christmas