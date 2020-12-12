Advertisement

Florida’s Johnson collapses during game at Florida State

in critical, but stable condition
Florida's Johnson collapses during game
Florida's Johnson collapses during game(AP)
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida standout forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention.

Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation.

The Gators say he is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

Johnson had just dunked in transition before he fell to the floor as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as coach Mike White gathered his team to say a prayer.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
Fire in the 2000 block of Savannah Lane in the Beaumont Centre neighborhood.
Crews respond to fire in Lexington, arrive to find home engulfed in flames
A pickup hit a UPS truck head-on.
Driver dies after fiery head-on crash near Fayette County line
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,691 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate decreases for eighth straight day
It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers

Latest News

Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) drives near Kentucky's Devin Askew during the first half of an...
UK falls at home, 64-63 to Notre Dame
Officers said they enjoy the opportunity to reach out to children in the community.
Lexington Police Department Hosts ‘Shop With a Cop’
"I've always wanted to work in the school system and seeing a black male in as high of a...
Fayette County says final farewell to late superintendent Manny Caulk during drive-through visitation
More than 100 bikes were delivered to children.
More than 100 bicycles donated to children ahead of Christmas