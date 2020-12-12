Advertisement

Franklin Co. takes down defending state champ Johnson Central

The Flyers (9-1) will face off with Boyle County in the 4A state title game.
Franklin Co. beats Johnson Central 20-12.
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin Co. beat defending state champ Johnson Central 20-12 Friday night to book a spot in the 4A state championship game.

The Flyers (9-1) will be making their first-ever appearance in a state title game December 18 at Kroger Field against Boyle County.

The Rebels are in the state title game for the third time in four years. That game will kick off at 7:00.

The Flyers opened up a 20-0 lead thanks to touchdowns from Peyton Ledford, Fred Farrier and Zach Claudio.

Johnson Central answered back with touchdowns from Grant Rice and Dylan Preston to make it 20-12, but it wasn’t enough.

