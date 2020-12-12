Gov. Beshear reports 3,558 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,558 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 220,660 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 8.79%.

Top counties with the most positive cases Saturday are: Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, Kenton, Boone and Daviess. Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski and Kenton counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 588.

The Governor also reported 24 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 2,192.

Those reported lost to the virus Saturday include a 73-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man from Adair County; an 86-year-old man from Campbell County; an 81-year-old man from Casey County; a 50-year-old woman from Clinton County; a 49-year-old man and 89-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 88-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from Hardin County; a 75-year-old man from Mason County; a 62-year-old woman from Metcalfe County; two women, ages 88 and 98, from Muhlenberg County; a 94-year-old man from Nelson County; a 71-year-old man and two women, ages 78 and 80, from Pike County; two men, ages 71 and 90, and a 77-year-old woman from Pulaski County; a 70-year-old woman from Russell County; an 81-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman from Warren County; and an 89-year-old woman from Whitley County.

At least 1,711 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 423 in the ICU and 199 on ventilators.

“Late yesterday, the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19. That’s great news, but it will still be some time before everyone can get vaccinated and we have to stay vigilant until that time,” said Gov. Beshear. “It is morally imperative that we get the vaccine to the most vulnerable Kentuckians first, and that is why we are starting with our long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers. In the meantime, please keep doing what you know is right: wear your mask, keep your distance from others and don’t have large gatherings. Together we can defeat this virus.”

