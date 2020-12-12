’He’s nothing but a miracle’: Local mom making heart ornaments to support fellow ‘heart moms’

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County mom, Lyndsai Frasure, is giving back to the hospital to those who saved her son’s life and those who supported her.

After years of struggling to have a baby, Frasure was overjoyed to find out she was pregnant after conceiving through IVF.

“My husband and I were just elated to be expecting him and couldn’t wait to see what the future would hold for him,” said Frasure.

That excitement quickly turned to worry. When she was 23 weeks pregnant, she learned her little boy, Huck, had a congenital heart defect called tricuspid atresia with a hypoplastic right ventricle. This means the right side of his heart is underdeveloped and has difficulty pumping blood through his body.

After talking to doctors in Lexington they told Frasure and her husband that they had two choices. One was palliative care and the other was fighting the defect with several surgeries.

“Palliative care is not an option. We’re going to fight this. If we’ve been blessed with this child then we know that there’s a plan and a purpose for him so we chose the course of three surgery option for him,” said Frasure.

Huck was also born with other health issues, and he was just hours old when he had his first surgery. In his two years of life, he has had two heart catheterizations, an open heart surgery at five months old and a total of 10 operations.

“He’s been a pretty busy little guy in the last two years but thankfully we’re in a really calm place right now. We’re waiting on his next open heart surgery which hopefully will be in about a year,” said Frasure.

Frasure says with the support from other families at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and ‘heart family’ support groups, she got through the tough journey.

“People who aren’t in this situation don’t always understand it so it’s nice to have people who do understand,” said Frasure.

While waiting for Huck to come out of his open-heart surgery, Frasure and her husband were given a bag of snacks and drinks from a family whose daughter had passed away.

“I told my husband then once things calm down I want to find some way to give back,” said Frasure.

Now, she is giving back to other ‘heart families’ by making ornaments out of zippers, shaped like a heart. They are half blue and half red, representing the colors for congenital heart defect awareness.

“Your baby with his perfect little skin with such a large scar was a very difficult thing to see, but it was also a beautiful reminder of life and we know that every beat of his heart is a blessing,” said Frasure.

She gives them to other moms to help them on their journey and remind them of their miracle babies.

“Moms reach out to me and say, ‘I just wanted to tell you I opened this up and I cried a little bit standing in the kitchen thank you for that’ and that’s really what we want is to show love and support and to encourage others,” she said.

Frasure has shipped more than 60 ornaments within the last few weeks to heart families.

When the pandemic is over, she plans to donate them to the Cincinnati Children’s hospital to comfort families who are going through the same journey.

