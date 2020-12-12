Advertisement

Hundreds of bicycles donated to children ahead of Christmas

More than 100 bikes were delivered to children.
More than 100 bikes were delivered to children.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the sixth year, Audi of Lexington and Big Brothers Big Sisters have partnered to donate bicycles to children.

This year, more than 100 children got bikes for Christmas.

Usually, children would come pick up the bicycles, but like most other things the process had to be changed due to the pandemic. This year, Kentucky Utilities delivered them individually. Chad Kemmish, Audi of Lexington’s General Manager, said he’s happy to be able to continue the tradition despite the challenges of this year.

“We’re all still very glad that they’re getting bikes but we are going to miss their happy faces this year,” Kemmish said. “It gets them outside, gets them some exercise, fresh air and gets them out of their daily routine.”

Kemmish said he hopes next year everything will be back to normal.

