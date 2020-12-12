Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 12/13: Ashli Watts with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Ashli Watts with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

The state’s largest organization for businesses is taking the pulse of stores, restaurants and manufacturers out there. It’s tough for all right now, but there are some promising signs on the horizon.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce also has a legislative agenda for the 2021 regular session where the Republican-controlled House and Senate need to pass a budget and intend to strip Democratic Governor Andy Beshear of some of his emergency power. Watts, the first woman to head up the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, joins us to talk economic relief, priorities for the 2021 session and more.

