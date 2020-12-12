Advertisement

LCA mauls Murray 48-13, advances to 2A state title game

The Eagles will face the Tigers at Kroger Field at 3:00 on December 18.
LCA advances to the 2A state title game.
LCA advances to the 2A state title game.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian mauled Murray 48-13 Friday night to advance to the 2A state championship game against Beechwood.

The Eagles will face the Tigers at Kroger Field at 3:00 on December 18. Beechwood beat West Carter 35-34 in the other semifinal.

LCA led 13-0 in the first 90 seconds of the game thanks to a pair of takeaways. The Eagles led 32-0 at halftime and rolled 48-13 with a running clock in the second half to win it 48-13.

The Eagles are set to play in their first state championship game since 2003.

