LCA mauls Murray 48-13, advances to 2A state title game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian mauled Murray 48-13 Friday night to advance to the 2A state championship game against Beechwood.

The Eagles will face the Tigers at Kroger Field at 3:00 on December 18. Beechwood beat West Carter 35-34 in the other semifinal.

LCA led 13-0 in the first 90 seconds of the game thanks to a pair of takeaways. The Eagles led 32-0 at halftime and rolled 48-13 with a running clock in the second half to win it 48-13.

The Eagles are set to play in their first state championship game since 2003.

