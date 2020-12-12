Advertisement

Lexington Police Department Hosts ‘Shop With a Cop’

Officers said they enjoy the opportunity to reach out to children in the community.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department hosted its annual ‘Shop With a Cop’ event Saturday, Dec. 12.

More than 200 children got to shop with a cop with only a few changes due to the pandemic.

“We have everybody individually check in at the command post then go back to their cars,”said Lexington Police Department Detective Kristyn Klingshirn. “And when they’re able to come in and shop we just send them a text message or call them And let them go on and shop. Meijer fortunately is a pretty big store and they’re allowed to have quite a bit of people in there at a time.”

Young shoppers got about $150 in gift cards to buy whatever they wanted. While everyone wore masks, officers said they could still sense the smiles underneath.

“Kids are funny. their reactions are funny, their responses are funny, so it’s really good to just walk around and see how excited everybody is.” Klingshirn said.

Police said they want to build a relationship with the children and community they serve. Detective Klingshirn said they were happy this holiday tradition could survive the pandemic.

“It’s been a really difficult year for so many reasons for so many people, so if we can give them one experience that they can look back on and they had a good day.” she said.

