Male pounds Dunbar 49-6 in 6A state semifinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Male pounded Dunbar 49-6 Friday night to advance to the 6A state title game.

The Bulldogs will face Trinity December 19 at 7:00 at Kroger Field. The Shamrocks beat Saint Xavier 31-0.

Dunbar won its first region championship since 2003 and they end the season with a 7-3 record.

