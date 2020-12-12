Male pounds Dunbar 49-6 in 6A state semifinals
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Male pounded Dunbar 49-6 Friday night to advance to the 6A state title game.
The Bulldogs will face Trinity December 19 at 7:00 at Kroger Field. The Shamrocks beat Saint Xavier 31-0.
Dunbar won its first region championship since 2003 and they end the season with a 7-3 record.
