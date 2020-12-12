Advertisement

Male pounds Dunbar 49-6 in 6A state semifinals

The Bulldogs will face Trinity December 19 at 7:00 at Kroger Field.
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Male pounded Dunbar 49-6 Friday night to advance to the 6A state title game.

The Bulldogs will face Trinity December 19 at 7:00 at Kroger Field. The Shamrocks beat Saint Xavier 31-0.

Dunbar won its first region championship since 2003 and they end the season with a 7-3 record.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
Fire in the 2000 block of Savannah Lane in the Beaumont Centre neighborhood.
Crews respond to fire in Lexington, arrive to find home engulfed in flames
A pickup hit a UPS truck head-on.
Driver dies after fiery head-on crash near Fayette County line
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,691 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate decreases for eighth straight day
Jamie Fitzgerald’s friends, family, and neighbors gathered at the Catlettsburg baseball fields...
Community gathers to pray for man still missing after building collapse

Latest News

Ashland beats Belfry 10-3.
Ashland beats Belfry 10-3 to advance to 3A title game
Douglass loses to Owensboro 28-27.
Douglass misses late FG, loses to Owensboro 28-27
Franklin Co. beats Johnson Central 20-12.
Franklin Co. takes down defending state champ Johnson Central
Boyle Co. whips Hoptown, 55-0
Boyle Co. returns to 4A state title game