Sarah Fuller 1st woman to score in Power 5 football game

Fuller kicked an extra point in Vanderbilt’s game against Tennessee.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Sarah Fuller has become the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game by kicking an extra point.

The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s Southeastern Conference women’s soccer champs got her chance on the Commodores’ third drive of the game.

Fuller, one of three kickers on the depth chart, came out for the extra point that tied the game at 7 late in the first quarter. She put the ball through the uprights and celebrated by pulling her first in before slapping high-fives with teammates with her family celebrating in the stands. An official gave her the ball.

