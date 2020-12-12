Advertisement

Search for missing workers enters third day

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Roughly 60 hours after a building collapsed at the old Killen Generation Station in Adams County, two workers are still trapped inside.

Jamie Fitzgerald, from Boyd County, and Doug Gray, from Greenup County, are still unaccounted for after the building collapsed Wednesday morning during demolition prep work.

Three other men who were inside when the building fell were rescued by Wednesday afternoon.

By Wednesday evening, crews were calling the operations a recovery mission, but family members of both men say they believe they are still alive.

On Friday, WSAZ spoke with Fitzgerald’s fianceé Lora Conley.

She says crews are digging at multiple locations among the rubble to have several ways to get in.

Conley says search dogs were at the site Thursday night, and they picked up both of the men’s scents. This is helping rescue crews have a better indication of the men’s location and where they need to focus the search.

Conley said crews will sift through rubble for about 45 minutes, and then yell out Fitzgerald’s and Gray’s names for about 15 minutes to see if there is a response.

Conley says search crews have told her they will be working through the night Friday into Saturday.

There is still no update on what caused the building to collapse.

WSAZ has made multiple attempts to contact OSHA to learn more about the situation and what happened, but those requests have not been answered.

We also sent questions to Adamo, the demolition company that was leading the project when the building collapsed. Those requests for comment have also not been answered yet.

