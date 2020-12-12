UK falls at home, 64-63 to Notre Dame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky nearly overcame a 24-point deficit at home on Saturday, but fell to Notre Dame 64-63.

Olivia Sarr had a chance at the buzzer to give the Cats’ an improbable comeback win, but his shot with :01 on the clock bounced off the rim.

UK (1-4) is off to its worst start since the 1984-85 season. The Wildcats trailed Notre Dame (2-2) by 22 points at halftime, UK’s largest non-conference margin in history.

UK finished shooting 5-23 on three-point field goals. Sarr led the Wildcats with 22 points. Terrence Clarke and B.J. Boston each scored 14.

Kentucky next plays UCLA in the Champions Classic in Cleveland on Dec. 19. That game will be televised on CBS/WKYT.

