Advertisement

WKU student celebrating two year anniversary of recovering from rare illness

By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Grant Oller is a freshman at WKU from Owensboro, Ky. Two years ago, he suffered from a rare illness called Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, or ARDS. ARDS causes a buildup of fluid in the lungs which can make it harder for other organs to get oxygen.

Oller said one day he came down with a slight cough and next thing he knew he was in the hospital.

“I was on ECMO for 31 days. I was in a medically induced coma that whole time,” Oller explained.

Oller woke up from the medically induced coma on November 1, 2018.

“I woke up on November 1 still not really aware, still on a ton of medication, sedation stuff. So the first week or two was really fuzzy,” Oller said.

Oller’s doctor, Dr. Scott Bickel with Norton Children’s Pulmonology, said they think the antibiotic Bactrim caused the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, but this is a very rare occurrence.

“It’s extraordinarily rare, this is a commonly used antibiotic, and I think it is important to understand that,” Dr. Bickel said. “This antibiotic has also been linked with other rare but severe drug reactions. It is important for people to know that this is out there, but again, extraordinarily rare.”

Now approaching the two year anniversary of his recovery, Oller continues to speak out about his recovery. He said he wants to give all of the medical professionals at Norton Hospital the thanks that they deserve.

“They gave me a sense of community when I sort of felt like I didn’t have one,” Oller said.

Oller also works with Dance Big Red at WKU, to help raise money for Norton’s.

“It’s a great event that helps raise money for Norton’s Children’s, and for them to do the awesome work that they do,” Oller said.

While at WKU, Olier is studying biology with the hopes of going into the medical field. He said his experience fighting off ARDS lead him to want to help others that might face a similar problem.

“I thought of how medical professionals and doctors at Norton’s help so many people day in and day out and I thought a career path like that would just be so satisfying,” Oller explained.

For more information on how you can get involved with or donate to Dance Big Red you can click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
Fire in the 2000 block of Savannah Lane in the Beaumont Centre neighborhood.
Crews respond to fire in Lexington, arrive to find home engulfed in flames
A pickup hit a UPS truck head-on.
Driver dies after fiery head-on crash near Fayette County line
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,691 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate decreases for eighth straight day
It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers

Latest News

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
207 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington
Rain moves into the area today and cold air comes right behind it. Also the potential for some...
FastCast Saturday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake times out rain potential for today
FastCast Saturday Morning- Meteorologist Ally Blake times out rain potential
FastCast Saturday Morning- Meteorologist Ally Blake times out rain potential
Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk
Celebration of Life for FCPS Superintendent Manny Caulk
Ashland beats Belfry 10-3.
Ashland beats Belfry 10-3 to advance to 3A title game