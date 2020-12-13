Dalton returns to Cincy, leads Cowboys over Bengals 30-7
Dalton threw a pair of touchdown passes in the win.
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes and helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 30-7 win over the Bengals.
Cincinnati greatly contributed to the cause. The Bengals fumbled the ball away on their first three drives, leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys (4-9).
The homecoming for Dalton, who was the starting quarterback for the Bengals for nine seasons, was the storyline of the week leading up to a game between two injury-plagued teams whose seasons are all but lost.
