Dalton returns to Cincy, leads Cowboys over Bengals 30-7

CINCINNATI (AP) - Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes and helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 30-7 win over the Bengals.

Cincinnati greatly contributed to the cause. The Bengals fumbled the ball away on their first three drives, leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys (4-9).

The homecoming for Dalton, who was the starting quarterback for the Bengals for nine seasons, was the storyline of the week leading up to a game between two injury-plagued teams whose seasons are all but lost.

What was the best part of Andy Dalton's return? He explains. pic.twitter.com/DZzdTV8wJE — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 13, 2020

