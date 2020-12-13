Advertisement

Dalton returns to Cincy, leads Cowboys over Bengals 30-7

Dalton threw a pair of touchdown passes in the win.
El quarterback de los Cowboys de Dallas Andy Dalton celebra un pase de anotación anteu su...
El quarterback de los Cowboys de Dallas Andy Dalton celebra un pase de anotación anteu su exequipo, los Bengals de Cincinnati el domingo 13 de diciembre del 2020. (AP Foto/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes and helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 30-7 win over the Bengals.

Cincinnati greatly contributed to the cause. The Bengals fumbled the ball away on their first three drives, leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys (4-9).

The homecoming for Dalton, who was the starting quarterback for the Bengals for nine seasons, was the storyline of the week leading up to a game between two injury-plagued teams whose seasons are all but lost.

