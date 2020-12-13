Advertisement

EKU takes care of Transy, 81-60

Colonels travel to Morehead St. on Monday
Cheikh Faye had 16 points off the bench to lift Eastern Kentucky to an 81-60 win over Transy(EKU Athletics)
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Cheikh Faye had 16 points off the bench to lift Eastern Kentucky (5-0) to an 81-60 win over Transylvania.

Jomaru Brown had 13 points and five steals for Eastern Kentucky. Wendell Green Jr. added 12 points and Curt Lewis had 11.

Zach Larimore had 24 points for the Pioneers (0-3). Lucas Gentry added 13 points and seven rebounds. Michael Jefferson had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

