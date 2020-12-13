Fastcast Saturday Night | Meteorologist Ally Blake talks cooler temps and winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good evening everyone, I hope you enjoyed those milder temps!

A system off near Michigan makes its way off towards the east and bring moisture and warm air from the south here into Kentucky, but dry air behind it quickly whisked away the moisture and lead to a mix of clouds and sun to end the day. As all good things must come to an end a shot of cold air coming from the northwest and bringing temperatures down to about average (45 degrees) for this time of year for your Sunday. Some breaks in the clouds early tomorrow will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day Sunday and our next system comes into play making things interesting.

A plume of moisture from the gulf will interact with that cold northerly air and if the temperatures get low enough with enough, some areas (most likely southeastern Kentucky) to see the potential for a wintery mix and even some snow. No major accumulations accounted for, but it could make your morning commute to start the work week a messy one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the week staying cold, but more chances for wintery weather possible and we will keep our eyes on that, so check back in here to WKYT.com for more updates!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.